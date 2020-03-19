STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be ready to shift to Vizag by May-end, Secretariat staff told

He exuded hope that the government would extend all cooperation to the employees.

Published: 19th March 2020 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:09 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is keen on shifting the executive capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati before the commencement of the 2020-21 academic year, employees of the State Secretariat have been told to be prepared to work from the Port City either by the end of May or in the first week of June.With instructions to this effect coming from the higher officials, the AP Secretariat Employees Association organised its executive committee meeting and discussed the situation.

Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatrami Reddy said that the government, while giving indications on shifting of the executive capital to Vizag, had assured to resolve all the issues concerning the shifting of employees.Stating that the employees were ready for shifting to Vizag, he said issues like house sites and others would be taken to the notice of the government. He exuded hope that the government would extend all cooperation to the employees.

Though the Bill intended for decentralisation stalled in the AP Legislative Council, the YSRC government is confident of clearing all the hurdles in the capital shift before the commencement of next academic year so as to enable the employees to relocate to the Port City without causing any trouble for the education of their children.

