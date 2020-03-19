STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denizens confine themselves to home, brace to fight virus

An empty shopping mall in Vijayawada

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The novel coronavirus is beginning to show its impact on the city, which usually remains abuzz with shoppers and merrymakers, as more people are choosing to home quarantine themselves. As part of the precautionary measures, managements of multiplexes, shopping malls and hypermarkets have arranged screening camps and are thoroughly examining their customers with thermal guns before letting them entre their stores.

“Clear instructions have been given to the personnel manning the entry points to examine every individual before letting them entre our premises. People with cold and flu symptoms or even sore throat are being restricted from entering,” said the security supervisor of a popular mall on MG Road. Even PA system is being put to use to spread awareness and loos have been equipped with hand sanitisers and soaps, he added. B Vignesh, sales head at a prominent outlet, said the store usually remained abuzz with shoppers ahead of important festive occasions such as Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami. 

a worker sanitising a tourist boat at Berm Park; train passengers wear face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus I Prasant Madugula

Meanwhile, the Berm Park on the banks of Krishna river, one of the prominent hangout spots for the residents, also saw a sharp decline in footfall over the past 10 days. On Wednesday evening, the environs of the ghat wore a deserted look as many stayed away from the spot following the corona scare. However, a few youths were found enjoying the bliss of the boat ride in the river. One among them was Farzana Begum, a multi-national company employee. She said she came to the ghat with her friends to spend some quality time as they were asked to stay away from their offices. She seemed confident that the virus won’t impact her life as Vijayawada’s temperatures were ‘too extreme’ for its survival.  

Speaking to TNIE, Berm Park assistant manager M Malleswara Rao said tourist footfall has decreased to 50 per cent over the past week. “We have set up banners and posters to educate tourists about the precautionary measures. Apart from that, boats are being thoroughly sanitised with sodium hypochlorite and the staff are instructed to wear masks and other protection gears at all times. As of now, we have not received any order from the authorities to close the premises.” 

