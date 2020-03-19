STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitals asked to plan for bio-medical waste disposal

 Krishna collector has directed private hospitals to come up with a comprehensive plan for effective disposal of bio-medical waste generated on their premises.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna collector has directed private hospitals to come up with a comprehensive plan for effective disposal of bio-medical waste generated on their premises. Speaking at a meeting with the representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA), AP Nursing Homes Association (APNA) and major health care facilities (HCFs) working under government and private sectors at his camp office here on Wednesday, Imtiaz asked the HCFs to manage biowaste in accordance with the provisions of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 notified by the Centre. 

He stressed the need for hospitals segregating the waste, collecting them in colour-coded bags/bins and storing at designated storage facilities. All the segregated waste should be handed over to the personnel of Common Biomedical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility (CBMWTF) within for scientific treatment and disposal, he suggested. 

The representatives informed Imtiaz that a total of 1182 HCFs such were operating in the district and generated 2,457 kg of bio-medical waste per day. However, the collector said some HCFs were failing to properly segregate and collect the waste and added that the defaulters would be taken to task, in case they continued with the non-compliance of the safety measure.

