Number of visitors to State  Secretariat declined by half

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 outbreak has an adverse impact on the Secretariat as the number of visitors declined by half this week compared to the previous one.“The number of visitor passes we used to issue the previous week stood at around 500 on an average per day. However, the same is now reduced to around 250 this week and we anticipate that the number will further decline in the days to come,’’ said a security official.”“There is no such rush now and our staff are getting some leisure time,” the official said.

“Apart from the passes issued at the entry points, we also usually get calls from the peshies of the CMO, Ministers and higher officials to allow those coming to meet them. But, there was a drastic fall in such numbers also,” the official added and attributed it to the panic among the people over coronavirus. He reasoned that there was no such decline even when the process for local bodies elections was on full swing.

Meanwhile, even as the State government abolished the biometric attendance system, the employees cooperative canteen at the Secretariat is still issuing coupons after taking the fingerprint impression, unmindful of the risk involved. On Wednesday alone, about 2,500 coupons have been generated in the canteen.