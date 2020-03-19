STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Number of visitors to State  Secretariat declined by half

The COVID-19 outbreak has an adverse impact on the Secretariat as the number of visitors declined by half this week compared to the previous one.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 outbreak has an adverse impact on the Secretariat as the number of visitors declined by half this week compared to the previous one.“The number of visitor passes we used to issue the previous week stood at around 500 on an average per day. However, the same is now reduced to around 250 this week and we anticipate that the number will further decline in the days to come,’’ said a security official.”“There is no such rush now and our staff are getting some leisure time,” the official said.

“Apart from the passes issued at the entry points, we also usually get calls from the peshies of the CMO, Ministers and higher officials to allow those coming to meet them. But, there was a drastic fall in such numbers also,” the official added and attributed it to the panic among the people over coronavirus. He reasoned that there was no such decline even when the process for local bodies elections was on full swing. 

Meanwhile, even as the State government abolished the biometric attendance system, the employees cooperative canteen at  the Secretariat is still issuing coupons after taking the fingerprint impression, unmindful of the risk involved. On Wednesday alone, about 2,500 coupons have been generated in the canteen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp