Poll postponement stays but MCC to end for now

Published: 19th March 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the State Election Commission’s (SEC) decision to postpone the local body elections, but gave partial relief to the State government by asking the SEC to impose the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) four weeks before the notified date of polling. The court also said development work that is underway should not be interrupted till the MCC is reimposed. Following this, the SEC lifted the MCC.

The court’s directions came after the State government approached it challenging the SEC’s decision to postpone the elections for six weeks due to the possible spread of COVID-19. Arguing on behalf of the State government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ANS Nadkarni said that while postponing the elections, the SEC decided to keep the MCC in force, and this could stall the functioning of the government.

The court then noted that a number of developmental activities have been suspended due to the imposition of the MCC, and directed the SEC to impose it only four weeks before the notified date of polling.The ASG also contended that the SEC was not entitled to postpone the elections without consulting the State government. Senior counsel Shekhar Naphade, appearing on behalf of the SEC, responded that the commission does not need any prior consultation to postpone the polls. To this, the court said that as the SEC has already decided to reschedule the elections, there shall be a post-decisional consultation with the government before the next date of polling is notified.

SC directives a relief for State govt

The Supreme Court also directed that development activities that have already been undertaken will not be interrupted till the MCC is reimposed. “However, if the State government wishes to undertake fresh developmental activities, they shall do so only with prior permission from the SEC,’’ the court said. It added that under no circumstances shall the State government be prevented from taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The court’s directives brought relief to the government as it can go ahead with its proposed scheme of distributing house sites to the poor on the auspicious day of Telugu New Year, Ugadi, which falls on March 25.Reacting to the verdict, both the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP claimed their stand was vindicated by the court.

YSRC spokesperson and MLA Ambati Rambabu said the verdict was a big blow to the SEC, which overstepped its limits by unilaterally postponing the election process and keeping the MCC in force.
“The apex court has passed serious comments on the conduct of State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar and pointedly questioned as to how the SEC could postpone the elections while continuing the MCC. The court felt there must be political reasons and said in unequivocal words that all development works can be carried out without interruption,’’ Rambabu said. Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the government, wanted the court to grant exemption from the MCC but failed to raise the issue of the 14th Finance Commission funds.

