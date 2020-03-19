STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEC mum on mysterious missive 

YSRC demands probe into origin of letter; TDP claims its stand is vindicated

Andhra Pradesh election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar addressing media during a press conference in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar addressing media during a press conference in Vijayawada. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict upholding the decision of State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar to postpone the local body elections by six weeks, a letter, purportedly written by the SEC to the Union Home Secretary apprehending threat to him and his family members, became public creating ripples in the state. In the letter, the SEC made a mention of how there was an unprecedented spike in unanimous elections and also the draconian ordinance brought by the AP state government which subjects imprisonment of three years and fine upto `10,000 and disqualification in case of offenders even after winning elections, if they were found to be harbouring liquor and money as inducements.

Efforts to reach Ramesh Kumar to seek further clarification proved futile as his mobile phone was switched off. There was no official confirmation or denial from the SEC’s office. Ramesh Kumar reportedly left for Hyderabad in the evening.The Opposition TDP, however, took the opportunity to lash out at the government for going vindictive against the SEC. Its leaders went to the town alleging that the SEC letter exposed the government’s vindictive nature. Official government sources, however, said they were not aware of any such letter. 

The YSRC said the letter being circulated on the name of Ramesh Kumar was a ploy of the TDP to divert the attention of the people from the Supreme Court verdict, which castigated the SEC and its decision to postpone the elections. “We will file a complaint with the DGP on Tuesday to look into the conspiracy behind the release of the letter and who is behind it,’’ YSRC MLAs Ambati Rambabu, K Pardhasaradhi and Jogi Ramesh said. They also demanded the SEC respond to the letter and explain whether it was actually composed by him.

In the letter, Ramesh Kumar said after taking inputs from the Centre and health experts, the SEC took the decision to halt the election for six weeks to stop the possible spread of COVID-19. “There is an unprecedented assault on me ever since postponing the polls on March 15 by no less than the CM who had attacked me in most vitriolic and offending language casting aspersions and prejudice in his press meet,’’ Ramesh Kumar said. “There are apprehensions of physical threats, attacks directed against me and my family members. I came to a conclusion that my family’s safety is in great peril,’’ the letter read.

