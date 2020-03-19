SEC seeks protection, shoots off letter to Centre  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict upholding the decision of State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar to postpone the local body elections by six weeks, a letter, purportedly written by the CEC to the Union Home Secretary apprehending threat to him and his family members, became public, creating ripples in the state.

In the letter, the SEC made a mention of how there was an unprecedented spike in unanimous elections and also the draconian ordinance brought by the AP state government which subjects imprisonment of three years and fine upto `10,000 and disqualification in case of offenders even after winning elections, if they were found to be harbouring liquor and money as inducements.Efforts to reach Ramesh Kumar to seek further clarification proved futile as his mobile was switched off. There was no official confirmation or denial from the SEC’s office. Ramesh Kumar reportedly left for Hyderabad in the evening.

The TDP took the opportunity to lash out at the government for going vindictive against the SEC. Its leaders went to the town alleging that the SEC letter exposed the government’s vindictive nature. Official government sources, however, said they were not aware of any such letter.

The YSRC, however, said the letter being circulated on the name of Ramesh Kumar was a deliberate ploy to divert the attention of the people from the SC verdict, which castigated the SEC and its decision to postpone the elections. “We will lodge a complaint with the DGP on Tuesday,’’ YSRC MLAs Ambati Rambabu, K Pardhasaradhi and Jogi Ramesh said.