18 Malaysia-returnees under home isolation in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz said that 18 of the total 90 students, who returned from Malaysia, reached Krishna district on Thursday. “There are no more students who will come to the district from abroad. All of them have been put under home isolation for 14 days. Medical teams with a doctor, Asha workers and ANMs have been deployed at the mandal level to keep a check on these students and prevent them from venturing out, he said. He further informed that 650 people who came from foreign countries, have been kept under home isolation.

About 15 rapid response teams and two control rooms have been set up to combat COVID-19. As many as 17 isolation wards with 91 beds have come up in the district. All the private hospitals have also been directed to set up isolation wards and COVID-19 corners, he said.“Anyone who spreads wrong information related to COVID-19, will be arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the Collector warned.

Imtiaz inaugurated thermal screening at Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar. Now, thermal screening is being done at courts, jails and Rythu Bazars the district. Private firms have been asked to explore the possibility of allowing their staff to work from home and conduct official meetings through video conference.In the evening, the Collector, along with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, held a meeting with managements of hotels, restaurants and shopping malls and directed them to take all precautionary measures at their respective entities to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Emphasis should be laid on maintaining hand hygiene to keep coronavirus at bay, they said.

The APSRTC and SCR have been asked to procure devices for thermal screening of passengers at bus stands and railway stations. People have been asked to celebrate functions and social events on a low key as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People who come across any symptomatic patient, should immediately inform the matter to the control room (0866-2410978/104), he said.