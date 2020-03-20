STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Control rooms set up in New Delhi, Secretariat for safe return of students

A WhatsApp group will be created with staff of control room and district collectors as members to share information.

Published: 20th March 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review meeting on COVID-19 with health department officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amid reports of AP students stuck in COVID-19-affected countries following closure of educational institutes there, the State government has decided to set up control rooms in New Delhi and the State Secretariat in Velagapudi to facilitate the safe return of stranded students and people. 
A High-Level Task Force has also been set up to monitor the entire operations.Several countries have announced closure of universities and hostels and asked the students to vacate the premises. 

In an order issued by the General Administration Department on Thursday, the government said as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the government set up the two control rooms -- one in AP Bhavan in New Delhi and the other in Andhra Pradesh Non-Residential Telugu Society (APNRT) Cell in Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Velagapudi.IAS officer J Venkata Murali, Deputy Secretary, Coordination, General Administration, will be the coordinator of the control rooms. 

A WhatsApp group will be created with staff of control room and district collectors as members to share information. The AP Bhavan will appoint Hand-Holding Officers who will be in touch with the students/ persons, who want to return to AP, and coordinate with the families of the respective students/ persons, with the help of district collectors concerned. The duty of the Hand-Holding Officer is to track the movement of these students/people stuck abroad.

Whenever information is received regarding an individual or a group, the members of control rooms will report to the AP Bhavan and an officer of AP Bhavan will meet the officer concerned in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and the respective embassy.The official concerned at the AP Bhavan will apprise YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is the Special representative of Andhra Pradesh in Delhi, and the latter will meet the Minister of External Affairs in-person or depute a Member of Parliament to discuss the issue.

Simultaneously, a High-Level Task Force comprising Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to Government (NRT Affairs) Medapati S Venkat, will be set up to monitor the entire operations.“The spirit of the SOP is to enable every Non-Resident Telugu student/person, who wants to come back to Andhra Pradesh due to closure of overseas institutions, to have a hassle-free journey from their respective country to AP. The endeavour of government is to facilitate and track the journey of students/people back to AP,’’ the order said.

Contact numbers at control rooms
Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, New Delhi
P Ravi Shankar +91 9871999055
Devender +91 9871999059
AP NRT Cell, Secretariat
Md. Karimullah Shaik, 
+91 8971170179
D Mohan Kumar +91 8297259070
J Venkata Murali, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Coordination 
+919515113245

Comments

