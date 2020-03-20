Day after, SEC gets CRPF security

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a letter purportedly written by State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar seeking Central security cover surfaced, the State police enhanced security for the SEC at his office in Vijayawada and requested the Telangana police to do the same for him when he visits Hyderabad.DGP Gautam Sawang met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday morning and briefed him on the steps taken to ensure Ramesh Kumar’s security. Sources said the government wants to get to the bottom of the unsavoury episode and find out the origin of the missive.

TNIE has learnt that the police department has appointed an officer specifically to look after the SEC’s security. Since in the letter, allegedly written by the SEC sought Central cover, the DGP, sources said, urged CRPF (southern region) IG to provide security to him. Accordingly, CRPF security is now in place at the SEC’s office here. On Wednesday evening itself when the SEC left for Hyderabad, the DGP called up his Telangana counterpart Mahender Reddy and requested him to provide security for Ramesh Kumar as soon as he landed in Hyderabad. Police sources said the department acts as per law without giving scope for doubts to the contrary.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Ramesh Kumar was under immense pressure from some elements that are hell-bent on portraying the State in a poor light by claiming complete breakdown of law and order. Sources in the know of the investigation said that soon after the Supreme Court delivered its judgement asking the SEC to lift the Model Code of Conduct in the State, Ramesh Kumar got the orders lifting the MCC and had discussions with some officials to coordinate with the State government. While leaving for Hyderabad, he reportedly clarified to a few reporters waiting at his office that he didn’t sent any letter to the Union Home Secretary seeking Central security.

On his way to the airport, the SEC switched off his mobile phone.Sources suggested that the letter could not have been composed by him, given its language, but might have been mailed from his personal e-mail account by some others. However, it is yet to be confirmed.The DGP met the Chief Minister again late in the evening along with the Chief Secretary.