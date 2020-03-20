Efforts on to trace the missing

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be seen as a shock, six per cent of the total 6,000 foreign returnees to Andhra Pradesh are yet to be traced. Apart from the information related to 6,000 foreign returnees submitted by the Centre, the State government on its own identified another 6,000 foreign returnees and kept them under home isolation.

The State government, which has taken up a mammoth task of covering 1.34 crore households in the State to identify the foreign returnees using the volunteer system, has traced 94 per cent of the foreign returnees so far and is in search of the remaining.When asked about measures for tracing the six per cent of foreign returnees, a senior official said that the problem is they have either switched off their mobile phone or given wrong numbers and not mentioned their destinations clearly.

“In fact, we are getting the list of foreign returnees from the Bureau of Immigration and also from the airports along with the details of the contact number, email, residential addresses. We are contacting them, suggesting them to observe home isolation, creating WhatsApp groups with them for issuing health advisories, tagging them to the nearby PHCs and also directing the local health department staff to monitor their condition. We are continuing our efforts to reach out to all of them,’’ official sources told TNIE. He also warned that foreign returnees will face action for not obeying government guidelines.

Some ignore govt directions

“Though the government is making appeals to the foreign returnees to observe home isolation, a section of them ignoring the same and playing havoc not only with their lives but also with others. God knows where are they now. They may be roaming on streets or going to malls and cinemas. This shows their irresponsible attitude. The government will take legal action,” a senior official warned