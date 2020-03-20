Govt to invite e-tenders for school furniture

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to call e-procurement tenders through Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) to supply furniture and painting for government schools under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme. The tender documents have been sent for judicial preview to Justice B Sivasankar Rao. APEWIDC managing director Sura Balakrishna said to ensure transparency and to seek suggestions from the public, the said document have been posted on judicial preview website (www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in).