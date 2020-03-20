STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to set up 9 fishing harbours at Rs 2,901.61 crore 

 The State government has decided to construct nine fishing harbours at an estimated cost of `2,901.61 crore.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has decided to construct nine fishing harbours at an estimated cost of `2,901.61 crore. While four harbours will be constructed with an investment of `1,304 crore in the first phase, the remaining five harbours will be constructed/modernised with an investment of `1597.61 crore in the second phase. The harbours will come up at Uppada in East Godavari district, Machilipatnam (Krishna), Nizampatnam Phase-2 (Guntur), and Juvvaladinne in Nellore district in the first phase.

In the second phase, fishing harbours will be constructed in Vadarevu in Prakasam district, Kothapatnam, Budagatlapalem  and Iddivanipalem in Srikakulam district. Visakhapatnam harbour will be modernised in the second phase.  During a meeting with the officials of infrastructure and investment department in his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the operations of fishing harbours, ports and airports.

Underscoring the need for improving the living standards of fishermen, the CM  said  all infrastructure facilities should be provided to them. Instructing the officials to prepare proposals for setting up an airport in Prakasam and complete the land acquisition and other processes related to the construction of Bhogapuram airport, he wanted them to take up environment-friendly projects on a priority. 

