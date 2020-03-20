Oppn leaders call on Governor, seek fresh election notification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC of committing gross violations in local body elections by resorting to violence, threats, physical obstruction, kidnap, forcible withdrawal, non-issuance of caste and no-dues certificates and harassment of opposition party candidates, leaders and cadre with false cases, representatives of opposition parties called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

They sought his intervention for renotification of the local elections and deployment of Central Reserve Police Forces. They also demanded online nominations for local polls in view of threats. Representatives from the TDP, CPI, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Forward Bloc urged the Governor to order an enquiry into the said violations by the ruling party leaders in the local elections and initiate the election process afresh by issuing a re-notification and ensuring security to the opposition candidates.

They also urged the Governor to take action against some government officials and employees, who allegedly worked hand in glove with the ruling party leaders. The delegation also requested him to order online nominations so that individual candidates will be able to file their nominations without fear of the ruling party leaders. Even those who do not have personal internet facilities can file nominations from the Mee Seva Centres, they said.

TDP AP president K Kala Venkat Rao, leader Varla Ramaiah, MLA K Atchannaidu, former minister Alapati Raja, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, Congress leader Gangadhar, AAP leader Pothina Rama Rao and Forward Bloc leader Sundara Rama Raju were present.