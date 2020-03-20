Some govt schools flout closure order

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A few government schools in the city conducted classes for Class X students on Thursday against the State government order for closure of all educational institutions to contain the spread of coronavirus. Teachers of BSRKMC High School at Moghalrajpuram and AKTP High School at Satyanarayanapuram in the city conducted classes for SSC students till 1 pm. When asked, the BSRKMC High School headmaster said, “We are aware of the government order. We are not conducting classes for all SSC students. We are taking classes only for the non-performing students as the SSC exams are not postponed.”

Though the government had issued directions restricting gathering of more than 10 people at a particular spot to avoid mass contact, nearly 50 students, with a few sitting on the floor due to lack of space on the benches, were seen in one classroom in the school. This apart, teaching and non-teaching staff of some private schools and colleges were also asked to work ignoring the government order for closure of institutions. “The government has clearly stated that holidays are for all and not just for students. But our management has asked us to come and do work related to the admission process,” said a teacher of a private school.

While teachers of some private colleges were sent to hold admission campaign for the next academic year, non-teaching staff were seen working on the admission process in the institutions. A few private colleges conducted lectures for students. “The student strength of our college is quite low. We barely have 25 students. So we conducted classes for them by taking all the precautionary measures. Our principal may take a final decision in this regard,” said lecturer of a private college.

Several students were also seen at hostels, either waiting for the final decision over closure of their respective colleges or looking for a suitable transportation facility to go home. “We got to know in the morning that the colleges will remain closed till March 31. It is not possible to leave the hostel immediately because of transportation problem and we need to pack our belongings. I will leave tonight,” said Sushmita, a student of SRR and CVR Government Degree College hailing from West Godavari district, who stays in BC Welfare Girl’s Hostel.

While some colleges made hand sanitisers available at examination halls for students writing their degree examinations, others did not bother to follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Reacting to this, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “Soon after receiving complaints about the conduct of classes, we enforced the closure of educational institutions. We ensured that all institutions remain closed till the end of this month. We will take action if anyone complains about violation of the government order by any private educational institution in Krishna district.”

Separate exam rooms for symptomatic students

As it has been decided to conduct Intermediate and SSC examinations as per schedule, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday said that a few changes have been made with respect to Intermediate exams and the same will be done for upcoming SSC exams. “Any candidate suffering from common fever or cold or with any other symptoms will be made to sit in a separate room during the examinations. Even his paper valuation will be done by taking necessary precautionary measures,” he said. Special transportation facilities have been arranged for the students to go home after the closure of educational institutions in the State. A decision on reopening of the educational institutions will be taken after March 31 by assessing the situation in the State, he added.