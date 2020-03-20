Spl rituals at Durga temple from tomorrow for corona protection

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has decided to conduct special rituals from March 21 to April 3 seeking divine intervention to protect the mankind from the dreaded coronavirus. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Durga temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu said that special rituals like Saurashtikari Maha Mantra Havanam, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra Havanam, Seethala Maha Mantra Havanam, Aruna Parayanam, Saura Parayanam, Surya Namaskarams and Chandi Havanam will be conducted by the priests from Saturday under the supervision of Vedic committee.

“We have cancelled Arjitha Sevas and Antharalaya Darshan. Devotees are allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity through Mukha Mandapam till March 31. Bus services to Indrakeeladri, the abode of the Goddess, from the bus station, railway station and other parts of the city have been suspended. Devotees are requested to visit the hill shrine in their own vehicles and using lift facility at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. Instructions have also been given to the temple staff to screen devotees visiting the hill shrine,” the EO said.

Elaborating the precautionary measures taken by the Devasthanam to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he informed that signboards with Dos and Don’ts were set up at various points in and around the hill shrine to sensitise devotees to COVID-19. Protected drinking water is being supplied to devotees at various points. The pongal shed has been closed temporarily.

The Devasthanam has also decided to provide curd rice and kadamba prasadam in packets. Cooks will be allowed into Annadanam complex after examining their health condition. The tonsure hall has also been temporarily closed to prevent mass gathering of people. A special 20-member squad has been deployed to maintain cleanliness at queue lines and other crowded places on the hill shrine and disinfectants will be sprayed twice a day, the EO added. Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Pyla Sominaidu and Sthanacharya V Shiva Prasad Sarma were also present at the news conference.

14-day fete for well-being

