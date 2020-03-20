YVU students’ art expo begins at CCVA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The creative spark ignited at Eldorado-2020, an annual art exhibition of BFA final year students of Department of Fine Arts, Yogi Vemana University (YVU), Kadapa, inaugurated at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Thursday.Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education chairperson K Hemachandra Reddy inaugurated the exhibition.

The main aim of the exhibition is to bring some positive changes in the society through art. More than 65 art works celebrating the nowness of our culture and lifestyle, were displayed. The art connoisseurs can visit Eldorado-2020 between 10 am and 7 pm till March 21.