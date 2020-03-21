STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Coronavirus: APSRTC may cancel 50% of its services in view of 'Janata curfew'

However, a decision will be taken on Saturday considering the occupancy ratio, corporation sources said. 

Published: 21st March 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a call for janata curfew (people’s curfew) on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is likely to cancel 50 per cent of its services across the State.

However, a decision will be taken on Saturday considering the occupancy ratio, corporation sources said. Speaking to TNIE on Friday, APSRTC deputy chief traffic manager (Krishna) G Satyanarayana said so far there has been no official direction over cancellation of bus services on Sunday.

“Currently, students are travelling to their home towns through APSRTC services after educational institutions have been shut down. We are operating necessary bus services to avoid overcrowding. By Saturday evening, we will take a decision as to how many bus services would be cancelled on Sunday,” he said.

Steps will also be taken to operate bus services during emergency purposes on identified routes, he added. In view of the reduction in demand for rail travel on Sunday, Indian Railways have planned to regulate train services across India. Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad/Hyderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum level (to cater to essential travel requirements). 

All passenger trains originating between March 21 midnight to March 22 10 pm (approximately 2,400 services) will not run. However, the passenger train services on run at 7 am on the day will be allowed to run to their destinations.

All long-distance mail/express and intercity trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on March 22 will remain cancelled (approximately 1,300 services). However, those trains already running at 7 am on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations.

Train-wise details of South Central Railway (SCR) will follow in due course, sources said.

All retiring rooms, dorms closed down 

Continuing with its proactive approach to contain the virus, the SCR will block/close down all the retiring rooms and dormitories at railway stations in the zone from March 21 to April 15.

All old and fresh bookings (online as well as manual) for allotment of retiring rooms and dormitories will stand cancelled.

Passengers who have already booked retiring rooms and dormitories will be informed of the same and full refund will be given.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp