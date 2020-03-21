Coronavirus: APSRTC may cancel 50% of its services in view of 'Janata curfew'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a call for janata curfew (people’s curfew) on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is likely to cancel 50 per cent of its services across the State.

However, a decision will be taken on Saturday considering the occupancy ratio, corporation sources said. Speaking to TNIE on Friday, APSRTC deputy chief traffic manager (Krishna) G Satyanarayana said so far there has been no official direction over cancellation of bus services on Sunday.

“Currently, students are travelling to their home towns through APSRTC services after educational institutions have been shut down. We are operating necessary bus services to avoid overcrowding. By Saturday evening, we will take a decision as to how many bus services would be cancelled on Sunday,” he said.

Steps will also be taken to operate bus services during emergency purposes on identified routes, he added. In view of the reduction in demand for rail travel on Sunday, Indian Railways have planned to regulate train services across India. Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad/Hyderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum level (to cater to essential travel requirements).

All passenger trains originating between March 21 midnight to March 22 10 pm (approximately 2,400 services) will not run. However, the passenger train services on run at 7 am on the day will be allowed to run to their destinations.

All long-distance mail/express and intercity trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on March 22 will remain cancelled (approximately 1,300 services). However, those trains already running at 7 am on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations.

Train-wise details of South Central Railway (SCR) will follow in due course, sources said.

All retiring rooms, dorms closed down

Continuing with its proactive approach to contain the virus, the SCR will block/close down all the retiring rooms and dormitories at railway stations in the zone from March 21 to April 15.

All old and fresh bookings (online as well as manual) for allotment of retiring rooms and dormitories will stand cancelled.

Passengers who have already booked retiring rooms and dormitories will be informed of the same and full refund will be given.