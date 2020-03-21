Coronavirus: Despite order, devotees offer prayers at Andhra Pradesh's Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the government ordering to cancel darshan at all major temples in the state as a precaution in the wake of COVID-19, the authorities at Kanaka Durga temple allowed the devotees to enter the premises till 5:30 pm on Friday.

Around 7,000 devotees had the darshan of the presiding deity even after the orders came into effect, sources said.

On why the temple management allowed devotees, temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu said the officials became aware of the development only on Thursday night and issued orders cancelling the darshan the next morning.

“We received the orders from the endowments department around 11 am on Friday morning. In response to the orders, we conducted a press conference and announced cancellation of darshan.”