STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Coronavirus outbreak: Paris returnee shifted to isolation ward in Vijayawada

Krishna collector said the person, who was in home isolation, requested health officials to shift him to the hospital as he suffered from cold and fever over the past two days.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A suspected coronavirus patient, who returned from Paris on March 17, was shifted to the isolation ward in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) on Friday morning. 

Krishna collector said the person, who was in home isolation, requested health officials to shift him to the hospital as he suffered from cold and fever over the past two days. His samples were sent to the virology lab in Tirupati and reports were expected by Saturday morning. 

When asked why the samples were not tested at Siddhartha Medical College in the city, the collector said: “The RTPCR machine at the microbiology lab at Siddhartha College is not well-equipped and has to get permission from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. So for accurate results we preferred the Tirupati lab.” 

However, GGH superintendent Dr P Nancharaiah recently said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had granted permission to the lab and all tests would be done there. The VMC officials disinfected the area where the suspected person lives.

A panic-like situation prevailed in the area as shopkeepers closed their shops. Meanwhile, there were rumours of two more symptomatic patients from the city. However, no health official confirmed any more admissions to the hospital till Friday evening. “Anyone who spreads wrong information related to COVID-19 will be arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the collector added.

947 from Krishna in home isolation
So far, 948 suspected cases have been reported in Krishna district. Of them, six completed the quarantine period at the hospital and tested negative. The report of the seventh patient from Vijayawada is awaited. As many as 947 from the district were under home isolation as of Friday evening. The district helpline number received 228 calls till Friday. The district is equipped with 91 beds in 17 isolation wards and 4 quarantine facilities. At present, there are three doctors and six para-medical staff who are trained to treat COVID-19 patients

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp