Coronavirus outbreak: Paris returnee shifted to isolation ward in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A suspected coronavirus patient, who returned from Paris on March 17, was shifted to the isolation ward in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) on Friday morning.

Krishna collector said the person, who was in home isolation, requested health officials to shift him to the hospital as he suffered from cold and fever over the past two days. His samples were sent to the virology lab in Tirupati and reports were expected by Saturday morning.

When asked why the samples were not tested at Siddhartha Medical College in the city, the collector said: “The RTPCR machine at the microbiology lab at Siddhartha College is not well-equipped and has to get permission from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. So for accurate results we preferred the Tirupati lab.”

However, GGH superintendent Dr P Nancharaiah recently said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had granted permission to the lab and all tests would be done there. The VMC officials disinfected the area where the suspected person lives.

A panic-like situation prevailed in the area as shopkeepers closed their shops. Meanwhile, there were rumours of two more symptomatic patients from the city. However, no health official confirmed any more admissions to the hospital till Friday evening. “Anyone who spreads wrong information related to COVID-19 will be arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the collector added.

947 from Krishna in home isolation

So far, 948 suspected cases have been reported in Krishna district. Of them, six completed the quarantine period at the hospital and tested negative. The report of the seventh patient from Vijayawada is awaited. As many as 947 from the district were under home isolation as of Friday evening. The district helpline number received 228 calls till Friday. The district is equipped with 91 beds in 17 isolation wards and 4 quarantine facilities. At present, there are three doctors and six para-medical staff who are trained to treat COVID-19 patients