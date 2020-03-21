STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Vijayawada civic body launches disinfection campaign

Published: 21st March 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Six special teams constituted by the public health wing of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) launched an extensive campaign to disinfect public spaces across the city on Friday. 

Clad in specially-designed suits, the teams, led by chief medical officer for health (CMOH) R Venkata Ramana, carried out a special drive by spraying sodium hypochlorite on both sides of Mahatma Gandhi Road between Police Control Room Junction and Benz Circle,  near Vastralatha, One Town, Payakapuram and other major localities.

Venkata Ramana said the campaign will continue over the next fortnight and instructions were given to the teams to spray the disinfectant at all bus shelters, public toilets, shopping malls and other crowded places such as Besant Road and One Town.

The disinfectant will be also sprayed at rythu bazars, markets and hyper-marts across the city, he informed. 

