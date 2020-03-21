STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Private college teachers in Andhra Pradesh still report to work despite government orders

The collector, in a response to a query, said that appropriate action would be taken as soon as a written complaint is filed.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

BSRKMC High School in Vijayawada remains shut on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A Day after TNIE published a report about government schools holding classes for Class X students, Krishna administration has instructed all schools to suspend the same till March 31.

“We are strictly following the guidelines given by higher officials. Strict action will be taken against anyone who flouts them,” warned Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz. However, despite their closure, teachers at private schools and colleges were asked by the managements to initiate works related to admissions for the upcoming academic year. 

“Today (on Friday), I went to various localities to meet prospective students’ parents. We have been told to avoid crowded areas, but we are not able to do so,” said a teacher. Also, the non-teaching  staff reported to work for the same. “We have been asked to avoid public gathering. However, the staff who came to college today are more than 10 in number. Not only that, even some students came for completing the admission procedure,” said one of the staff at a private college in the city.

The collector, in a response to a query, said that appropriate action would be taken as soon as a written complaint is filed. On the other hand, staff at private institutes were that complaining would result in them losing their jobs.

Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
