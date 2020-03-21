STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: DRM chairs emergency meet to review measures undertaken in Vijayawada

Srinivas advised that the front-line and operation staff, who directly come in contact with the public, be provided protective gear and counselling in order to deal with the pandemic. 

Footmark stickers at booking counters in Vijayawada Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken extensive measures, including equipping the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with thermal scanners for screening of passengers, in tune with the suggestions by the Ministry of Railways to combat the novel coronavirus. 

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas convened an emergency meeting with all branch officers and medical officers in the division to review the measures undertaken at field-level and discuss further plans to check COVID-19, on Friday.

Favouring work from home wherever feasible, the DRM instructed the officials to implement the staggered timings of work at administrative level.  He directed the officials to instruct the field staff to avoid visiting headquarters for official work, personnel grievances, and to forward the necessary applications online. 

What railways is doing 

  • Thermal scanners provided to RPF personnel 

  • Footmark stickers at booking and reservation counters

  • Regular and frequent cleaning of station premises 

  • Regular cleaning of lifts, escalators, grab rails, hand rests and other metal surfaces with sodium hypochlorite  

  • Concessions for elderly people withdrawn 

  • Minimum temperatures in AC coaches set around 25°C

