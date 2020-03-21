STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Follow health advisory to prevent spread of coronavirus: AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

The Governor stressed the need for collective efforts to combat COVID-19. People should own-up responsibility by maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Published: 21st March 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:12 AM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday appealed to people to observe all the precautionary measures as advised by the medical professionals to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

He advised people to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel until the situation becomes normal.

The Governor stressed the need for collective efforts to combat COVID-19. People should own-up responsibility by maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Personal hygiene should be maintained and hands should be washed frequently. In case of people suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, they should seek help using toll-free numbers and get themselves admitted to Government General Hospitals, the Governor said.

