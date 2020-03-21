STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intermediate spot valuation postponed in view of coronavirus

Education Minister says new schedule will be announced after March 31, results will be declared within deadline

Published: 21st March 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spot valuation of answer sheets for Intermediate Board Examination has been suspended till March 31 in view of coronavirus.

The camps for evaluation were scheduled from March 21 to 31.

“We were informed that all spot valuation camps were cancelled for the pre-announced schedules and the new schedule will be declared later,” regional inspection officer (RIO) Prakasam district VV Subba Rao said.

Speaking to TNIE, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said, “To prevent evaluators from coronavirus, we have decided to postpone the evaluation process. New schedule for the evaluation process will be announced after March 31.”

The minister further said he has been discussing how to manage the evaluation process as delay in declaring Intermediate results will also lead to delay in declaring Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EMCET) results.

“We are figuring out to declare results within time as we do not want to hamper admission process. Many of the students require to submit the Intermediate and EMCET results to secure admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and other national institutions or colleges in other States,” said Suresh. 

The minister also assured that no inconvenience will be caused to the students with respect to their admission processes.

Meanwhile, it has been advised that all lecturers should follow the prescribed preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

