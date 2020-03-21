Make ‘Janata Curfew’ successful in Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’, appealed to people of the State not to come out of their houses from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

The Chief Minister on Friday urged people to clap and ring bells from their balcony for 5 minutes at 5 pm on Sunday to express their gratitude for those who are rendering medical and emergency services to the people.

Officials in their respective localities will sound siren at 5 pm after which people can express their appreciation by clapping hands or ringing bells for five minutes, he said.

“Let us treat it as the beginning and prove that Andhra Pradesh is in the forefront in every activity that prevents COVID-19,” he stressed.