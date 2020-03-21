STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP Sujana welcomes HC order on office shifting

The Rajya Sabha MP released a statement, on Friday, in which he slammed the ‘hasty’ move of the YSR Congress government to relocate both the offices

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the AP High Court’s verdict to stay the government order to relocate vigilance commissionerate and commissionerate of inquiries offices to Kurnool, BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) has once again claimed that Amaravati will remain the capital of the State.

The Rajya Sabha MP released a statement, on Friday, in which he slammed the ‘hasty’ move of the YSR Congress government to relocate both the offices even as the matter of capital relocation is still being heard by the High Court. 

“It appears as if the YSR Congress wants to take revenge against Krishna and Guntur districts. But, there is no need for the people of the capital region to be worried,” he claimed.

