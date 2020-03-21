No hindrance to temple rituals amid coronavirus threat: Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has clarified that the closure of temples in view of COVID-19 does not mean complete closure.

Only devotees are not being allowed to have darshan of the presiding deities, while the daily rituals in the temples are being performed without any hindrance, he said.

In a press release on Friday, he said that after discussing with Agama experts, the government decided to suspend darshan and continue with rituals in view of the corornavirus threat.

“We request devotees to cooperate with us, understanding the gravity of situation and the need for avoiding mass congregations to combat COVID-19,” he said.

On the advice of Sarada Peetham pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy, the Endowments Minister wrote to the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Endowments Department to take measures to perform Japams and Homams in the temples across the State for the well-being of mankind.