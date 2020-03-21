No to panic, yes to precaution,  says Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Addressing a video conference on Covid-19 with district authorities and health department officials, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed them to be on high alert and publicise the mantra, ‘No to panic, yes to precaution’. He further told them to make the best use of the village secretariat system.

Asserting that only three positive cases have been registered in the State and all of them returned from abroad (Italy, Scotland and Saudi Arabia), the Chief Minister instructed district collectors to closely monitor the situation and spread the message of social distancing.

“The public needn’t panic or get carried away with false news and hoard supplies. Shops are not going to be closed, and the availability of essential commodities will not be disrupted.

Village volunteers, Asha workers and ANMs are conducting door-to-door surveys to identify people who returned from abroad and assess their condition. All hospitals have been equipped with the required medicines,” he said, and warned that strict action would be taken against those who hike prices of essential commodities.

“The State government has taken all the required steps and is monitoring foreign returnees. They have been told to stay in isolation at home. We are also ready to take action against those who flout the rules and create panic,” he further said. The government has already closed educational institutes and restricted mass gatherings till March 31, he pointed out.

“In China, 81,000 people were treated at home, and only 13.8 per cent got hospitalised; of them, only 4.7 per cent were in the ICU,” he stated. As per Central government guidelines, 21 medicines prescribed by WHO and ICMR, including paracetamol and antibiotics, were kept in abundant stock. Collectors are to inspect the district.

House site distribution postponed to April 14

As the entire official machinery is busy combating the spread of Coronavirus, the State government has postponed the distribution of house site pattas to poor beneficiaries to April 14 from March 25.

As part of ‘Pedalandariki Illa Sthalalu’ (house sites for all the poor), one of the flagship programmes of the YSRC government, it was initially decided to distribute house site pattas to around 27 lakh poor beneficiaries in the State on March 25 marking Telugu New Year Ugadi. In the wake of Coronavirus threat, it was decided to distribute house sites to the poor on April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, at a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

So far, 12,500 persons under home isolation in State

So far, around 12,500 such people have been identified from the 1.34 crore households and they are under house isolation. "The deployed staff are responsible to inspect and make sure the returnees are in self-isolation at their residences," he told the officials.

So far, 966 passengers have been identified for observation, of whom 677 are currently in isolation and 258 have completed the 28-day isolation period. In addition, 31 people are under hospital observation.

The measures taken to control coronavirus in the State include a 24×7 control room (0866-2410978) and 104 helplines (toll-free number) for providing health advice on COVID-19.

