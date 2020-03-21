STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ordinance on expenditure likely

As the chances of conducting the session even for a single day for passage of the vote-on-account budget are bleak due to virus threat, observe the officials. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With only 10 days left for the commencement of the financial year 2020-21, the State government is expected to come up with an ordinance for making expenditure in the first one or two months of the next fiscal.

Officials say that as there is no possibility for conducting the Assembly session to present the full budget for 2020-21, the government will have two options either to pass a vote-an-account budget or to go for an ordinance.

“Generally, the government will conduct the Assembly session and present the budget for the next fiscal. As there is little scope for conducting the full session in the coming 10 days, the government can go for passage of the vote-on-account budget.

But in extraordinary circumstances, which do not permit the conduct of Assembly even for one day for passing the vote-on-account budget, the government will have no other option except coming up with an ordinance to meet the expenditure in the first one or two months of new fiscal,” an official told TNIE.

