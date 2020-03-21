PM Modi assures support to Andhra Pradesh in tackling COVID-19 

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers and State Health Ministers to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The Prime Minister assured full cooperation to Andhra Pradesh in its efforts in combating COVID-19.
Speaking to media persons after the video conference, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the State government informed the Prime Minister about the requirement of new labs in AP and sought a ban on international flights for a longer period.
‘Stay at home’ notices issued
‘Stay at home’ notices have been issued to all foreign returnees, requesting them to self-quarantine at home. If they disobey, they will be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the IPC as per Andhra Pradesh Epidemic Disease COVID-19
Preventive measures
A 24x7 control room has been set up in the State (0866-2410978)
104 Helpline (Toll-free number) has been operationalised to provide health advice on COVID-19
House to House Survey with volunteers, Asha workers and ANMs taken up