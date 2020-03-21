STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Six with COVID-19 symptoms join hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

Two suspect cases from Rajamahendravaram were admitted to the isolation ward in Kakinada GGH and samples were sent for testing.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu

A passenger undergoing thermal screening at the entrance of Coimbatore Junction Railway station on Friday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six more persons with suspected COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Kakinada on Friday.

Another six people, who returned from Abu Dhabi via Chennai and bound for Visakhapatnam were stopped at Nellore bus station and sent to quarantine ward in Nellore GGH. 

One person in his late 20s, who returned from Paris via Delhi to Vijayawada on March 17 and had self-isolated himself since then, requested the authorities to shift him to an isolation ward in Vijayawada Government General Hospital as he is suffering from cold and fever.

The health officials immediately shifted him to an isolation ward and his samples were collected and sent to VRDL at SVIMS in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, three more people were admitted to the isolation ward in Guntur Fever Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.  

According to health officials, a 55-year-old man from Inkollu in Prakasam district who is suspected to be suffering from pneumonia, was admitted to the Fever Hospital.

A 50-year-old woman from Veldurthi in Guntur, who returned from Germany 20 days ago, was admitted to the area hospital in Macherla with suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

After providing initial treatment, she was shifted to the Fever Hospital. Another person from Sattenapalle, who was in home isolation for the past 20 days after his return from Australia, was shifted to the Fever Hospital after he developed cold. 

Two suspect cases from Rajamahendravaram were admitted to the isolation ward in Kakinada GGH and samples were sent for testing. A 22-year-old man from Rajamahendravaram, who returned from the UK recently, was admitted to Kakinada GGH. A 23-year-old woman also from Rajamahendravaram, with travel history of visiting foreign countries recently, was admitted to the GGH and her samples were sent for testing. 

Meanwhile, a woman from the suburbs of Ongole was admitted to the isolation ward at RIMS with fever and cold on Thursday night.

She recently returned from the US. Six persons who tried to board a bus to Vizag at Nellore bus station were shifted to the GGH.

They returned from Abu Dhabi via Chennai. RTC staff in Nellore bus complex observed them and shifted them to the GGH.

“The six members are now in the GGH. They will be discharged after medical tests,” district nodal officer Swarnalatha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp