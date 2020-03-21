Six with COVID-19 symptoms join hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six more persons with suspected COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Kakinada on Friday.

Another six people, who returned from Abu Dhabi via Chennai and bound for Visakhapatnam were stopped at Nellore bus station and sent to quarantine ward in Nellore GGH.

One person in his late 20s, who returned from Paris via Delhi to Vijayawada on March 17 and had self-isolated himself since then, requested the authorities to shift him to an isolation ward in Vijayawada Government General Hospital as he is suffering from cold and fever.

The health officials immediately shifted him to an isolation ward and his samples were collected and sent to VRDL at SVIMS in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, three more people were admitted to the isolation ward in Guntur Fever Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

According to health officials, a 55-year-old man from Inkollu in Prakasam district who is suspected to be suffering from pneumonia, was admitted to the Fever Hospital.

A 50-year-old woman from Veldurthi in Guntur, who returned from Germany 20 days ago, was admitted to the area hospital in Macherla with suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

After providing initial treatment, she was shifted to the Fever Hospital. Another person from Sattenapalle, who was in home isolation for the past 20 days after his return from Australia, was shifted to the Fever Hospital after he developed cold.

Two suspect cases from Rajamahendravaram were admitted to the isolation ward in Kakinada GGH and samples were sent for testing. A 22-year-old man from Rajamahendravaram, who returned from the UK recently, was admitted to Kakinada GGH. A 23-year-old woman also from Rajamahendravaram, with travel history of visiting foreign countries recently, was admitted to the GGH and her samples were sent for testing.

Meanwhile, a woman from the suburbs of Ongole was admitted to the isolation ward at RIMS with fever and cold on Thursday night.

She recently returned from the US. Six persons who tried to board a bus to Vizag at Nellore bus station were shifted to the GGH.

They returned from Abu Dhabi via Chennai. RTC staff in Nellore bus complex observed them and shifted them to the GGH.

“The six members are now in the GGH. They will be discharged after medical tests,” district nodal officer Swarnalatha said.