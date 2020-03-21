Take part in ‘Janata Curfew’: Chandrababu Naidu tells cadre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Bipartisan support in such efforts (fighting the Coronavirus) are deeply appreciated. We have to fight this menace together,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Friday with the hashtag ‘IndiaFightsCorona’.It is in reply to a tweet by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who stated that “Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has clearly spelt out the dire circumstances following the outbreak of #CoronaVirus in India.

"These are testing times for the nation and we must fight with resilience and social distancing.’’ (sic). In another tweet, Naidu urged one and all to strictly follow the advice given by the Prime Minister’s Office for safety.

“I call upon TDP cadre and public to unite and fight the dreaded virus,” he tweeted. Expressing concern over the coronavirus pandemic spreading to 177 countries and over 10,000 people succumbing to it all over the world so far, Naidu during a teleconference with TDP leaders called upon the party cadre to participate in ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday as per the call given the PM.

“There is a need to sensitise the people on the pandemic and special attention should be given to the health of children below 10 years and those above 65 years of age. Pamphlets and booklets should be distributed to all sections of people,’’ he said.

Alleging that there was no coordination between CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues and they were speaking differently on the coronavirus threat, he said there is a general lack of clarity on coronavirus preventive measures because of conflicting and confusing statements by YSRC leaders. Naidu scoffed at the statement of the Chief Secretary that there would be no coronavirus threat to AP for four weeks as within four days of her letter to the SEC, the government closed down educational institutions in the State.