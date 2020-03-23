STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Containment zones declared to stop coronavirus spread in Vijayawada

Currently, a district surveillance and contact tracing team, headed by deputy collector, has been constituted.

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleswara Rao Market wears a deserted look during Janata Curfew, in Vijayawada on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the first confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in Krishna district and in the heart of Vijayawada, the district administration had sounded an alert and declared the area around three kilometre radius as containment zone and has been sealed.

The entry and exit points of population and vehicular traffic has been strictly barred by the officials. A total of 12 check-posts manned by officials of police, health and sanitation departments to monitor movement of vehicles as well as public.

Currently, a district surveillance and contact tracing team, headed by deputy collector, has been constituted. The team also includes police personnel and rapid response team of medical department.

About 50 teams comprising village volunteers, ASHA workers and Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) have been constituted in the containment area for conducting door-to-door survey to check for any symptomatic cases and sensitise people.Government buildings have been designated as containment units for isolation of cases.

All hostels in the universities have been declared as quarantine centres and have been placed under the control of the district administration.This apart, staff of all government departments have been put at the disposal of the district administration to ensure adequate measures have been taken in the containment area.

The officials have requested people, who have not yet been under surveillance after their return from foreign countries, to volunteer and disclose their information.

Within 3km radius zone from containment area

Wards 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51

Nodal officers

  • K Sudhakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada West (9440637090)

  • Babu Srinivas, AMHO, VMC (9866514151)

Control rooms

  • Krishna - 0867-2252572

  • Machilipatnam - 7995244260

  • Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (0866-2421001 / 2422400)

  • Sub-collector office, Vijayawada (0866-2574454)

  • Identified foreign returnees are under surveillance of paramedical staff as on Sunday - 1,044

  • People under home isolation - 1,040

  • Total number of calls received till date at call centre - 310 (80 on Sunday)

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district Vijayawada coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus containment zones
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp