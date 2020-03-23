Containment zones declared to stop coronavirus spread in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the first confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in Krishna district and in the heart of Vijayawada, the district administration had sounded an alert and declared the area around three kilometre radius as containment zone and has been sealed.

The entry and exit points of population and vehicular traffic has been strictly barred by the officials. A total of 12 check-posts manned by officials of police, health and sanitation departments to monitor movement of vehicles as well as public.

Currently, a district surveillance and contact tracing team, headed by deputy collector, has been constituted. The team also includes police personnel and rapid response team of medical department.

About 50 teams comprising village volunteers, ASHA workers and Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) have been constituted in the containment area for conducting door-to-door survey to check for any symptomatic cases and sensitise people.Government buildings have been designated as containment units for isolation of cases.

All hostels in the universities have been declared as quarantine centres and have been placed under the control of the district administration.This apart, staff of all government departments have been put at the disposal of the district administration to ensure adequate measures have been taken in the containment area.

The officials have requested people, who have not yet been under surveillance after their return from foreign countries, to volunteer and disclose their information.

Within 3km radius zone from containment area

Wards 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51

Nodal officers

K Sudhakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada West (9440637090)

Babu Srinivas, AMHO, VMC (9866514151)

Control rooms