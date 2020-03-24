Drivers fleece Vijayawada passengers, 90 autos seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the public transport system coming to a standstill following coronavirus in the city, auto drivers, on Monday, took advantage and fleeced the passengers by collecting exorbitant fares. As many as 90 autos were seized by 14 special teams constituted by the transport department in various parts of the city after verifying vehicle records.

Deputy Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao said that every individual should feel responsible and stay indoors as positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Krishna district. Mentioning about the GO No 209 issued by the State government, he said that all public transport vehicles, including contract carriage buses, taxis/maxi cabs and autos should not ply on the roads during lockdown.