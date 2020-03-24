STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Drivers fleece Vijayawada passengers, 90 autos seized

Deputy Transport Commissioner  S Venkateswara Rao said that every individual should feel responsible and stay indoors as positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Krishna district.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police stopping auto-rickshaws from plying on Monday.

Police stopping auto-rickshaws from plying on Monday. | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the public transport system coming to a standstill following coronavirus in the city, auto drivers, on Monday, took advantage and fleeced the passengers by collecting exorbitant fares. As many as 90 autos were seized by 14 special teams constituted by the transport department in various parts of the city after verifying vehicle records.

Deputy Transport Commissioner  S Venkateswara Rao said that every individual should feel responsible and stay indoors as positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Krishna district. Mentioning about the GO No 209 issued by the State government, he said that all public transport vehicles, including contract carriage buses, taxis/maxi cabs and autos should not ply on the roads during lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Autos during lockdown Lockdown Vijayawada Andhra Lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp