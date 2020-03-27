STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Horticulture staff, garbage vehicle drivers in Vijayawada yet to get protective gear

However, the civic body had provided the preventive gears to the sanitation staff, but drivers at vehicle depot and staff working in the horticulture department are yet to receive protective gears.

coronavirus, Tirupati

In this picture, municipality workers spraying disinfectant in Tirupati can be seen wearing protective gear. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time, when sanitation workers are working round-the-clock to contain the spread of COVID-19, a few of them, working in the vehicle depot and horticulture department of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are yet to get protective gear like face masks and gloves.

It may be noted that the civic body has constituted six special teams comprising sanitation workers to carry out disinfecting operations at bus stops, shopping malls. Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union (affiliated to CITU) leader M David said the total strength of the sanitation workers in the city is around 3,600. Of these, 3,000 were temporary and 600 permanent sanitation workers, exercising their duties at 64 divisions of the city.

However, the civic body had provided the preventive gears to the sanitation staff, but drivers at vehicle depot and staff working in the horticulture department are yet to receive protective gears. Steps should be taken by the municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh in providing the protective gears to those staff, at the earliest, as they were also working on the streets, David said, adding that food and transportation should be provided to the workers during the lockdown period.

“A couple of weeks ago, the civic body provided all the precautionary gear like face masks, gloves and shoes to all the sanitation workers during the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak,” VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) R Venkata Ramana told TNIE. The CMOH said the corporation had procured 1,000 masks and gloves and those would be handed over to them on Friday. He said all the sanitation staff would be provided food and transport facility.

