Pollution levels decline considerably in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing complete lockdown in the country, the cities of each State are looking cleaner compared to the previous year.Several social media users have also been uploading pictures of smog-free sky and vehicle-free roads from their respective locations across Vijayawada. The city breathed cleanest air of this year, on March 22, the day when the entire country observed Janata Curfew, with the Air Quality Index (PM2.5 level) as low as 25 μg/m3.

Also, the PM 10 level was reported at 45 μg/m3 as against the usual conditions where city barely reports readings less than 50 μg/m3. “As one says that there is always something good in every bad, the restriction imposed due to the outbreak of COVD-19 has proved helpful in bringing down the pollution levels across the world,” Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) junior scientist BV Prasad said.

Vehicular traffic is considered to be the foremost source of air pollution in the city. On an usual day, one gets stuck on NH-16, that passes through the city, for at least half-an-hour to 45 minutes during peak hour. But, now, during the lock-down, the streets look deserted.

On the other hand, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) readings were reported as less as 4.2 μg/m3, which according to officials are one of the lowest levels in the past five years. “The NO2 levels on March 15, just one Sunday previous to Janata Curfew one, were 7.8 μg/m3. Also, in February, this year, the highest recorded level, on a Sunday, was 17.0 g/m3,” explained the scientist.

Further, the average PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 levels of March 2019 were 27 μg/m3, 69 μg/m3 and 11.9 μg/m3 respectively. “Though the average for March cannot be stated now, we can state that the levels are expected to be drastically low, keeping in view the recent restrictions imposed,” said Prasad. Another reason for less air pollution was halt in construction works, he added. “Apart from vehicular traffic, the second biggest source of air pollution in Vijayawada is dust from construction works. As all works have been stopped, there is no spread of dust,” he said.

Considering the restrictions are to be imposed for another 19 days, it is definite that the city will experience some fresh air, but only for a brief period.

The officials and other experts have stated that once the pandemic is controlled, everything will be back to business, bringing back the same question as to when can the citizens experience their right to clean air.