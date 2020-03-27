Rythu Bazaars set up at 28 places in Vijayawada for social distancing
Through the public address system, the VMC officials at regular intervals are requesting the public thonging the Rythu Bazaars to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus at bay.
Published: 27th March 2020 08:35 AM | Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:35 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: With one more suspected COVID-19 case reported in the city on Wednesday, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has increased the number of Rythu Bazars to 28, including the five that are already functioning, to prevent congregation of people at a place and ensure social distancing.
These Rythu Bazaars will be run from 6 am to 1 pm in the respective localities. On Thursday, the VMC officials, along with police, strengthened vigil at Rythu Bazaars and allowed the public to stand in separate boxes with a distance of 1 metre earmarked for them to purchase vegetables and other essential commodities thus ensuring social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Through the public address system, the VMC officials at regular intervals are requesting the public thonging the Rythu Bazaars to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus at bay.
Meanwhile, the marketing department has instructed the estate officers of Rythu Bazaars to ensure that traders sell vegetables at fixed prices to prevent fleecing of consumers. The price list of vegetables should be displayed at the stalls in Rythu Bazaars from Friday to ensure transparency and prevent sellers from charging more from consumers.
Rythu Bazaars in city
- Babburi Grounds, Bhavanipuram
- RTC bus depot, Vidyadharapuram
- Lorry Stand
- Gollapudi High School
- Kedareswarapet
- KBN College
- Gandhiji Municipal High School
- Ghantasala Music College
- Gymkhana Grounds
- AKTPM School, SN Puram
- Railway Grounds-2
- Swaraj Maidan (PWD Grounds)
- Siddhartha Degree College
- Andhra Loyola College Grounds
- Bishop Grassi High School
- Potti Sriramulu Junior College
- Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala
- Vajra Grounds (A1 Convention)
- IGMC Stadium
- SRR and CVR College
- Deaf and Dumb School
- (Gunadala to Nunna Road)
- Payakapuram, MK Baig School
- Basavapunnaiah Stadium
Patamata
- APIIC Colony, Nirmala Convent
- NSM Public School
- Maris Stella College
- Siddhartha Engineering College
- Yanamalakuduru panchayat
- Krishnaveni School, NTR Circle