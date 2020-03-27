STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Rythu Bazaars set up at 28 places in Vijayawada for social distancing

Through the public address system, the VMC officials at regular intervals are requesting the public thonging the Rythu Bazaars to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus at bay.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday

Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday.| Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With one more suspected COVID-19 case reported in the city on Wednesday, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has increased the number of Rythu Bazars to 28, including the five that are already functioning, to prevent congregation of people at a place and ensure social distancing.

These Rythu Bazaars will be run from 6 am to 1 pm in the respective localities. On Thursday, the VMC officials, along with police, strengthened vigil at Rythu Bazaars and allowed the public to stand in separate boxes with a distance of 1 metre earmarked for them to purchase vegetables and other essential commodities thus ensuring social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Through the public address system, the VMC officials at regular intervals are requesting the public thonging the Rythu Bazaars to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus at bay.

Meanwhile, the marketing department has instructed the estate officers of Rythu Bazaars to ensure that traders sell vegetables at fixed prices to prevent fleecing of consumers. The price list of vegetables should be displayed at the stalls in Rythu Bazaars from Friday to ensure transparency and prevent sellers from charging more from consumers.

Rythu Bazaars in city

  • Babburi Grounds,  Bhavanipuram
  • RTC bus depot,  Vidyadharapuram  
  • Lorry Stand
  • Gollapudi High School
  • Kedareswarapet
  • KBN College
  • Gandhiji Municipal High School
  • Ghantasala Music College
  • Gymkhana Grounds
  • AKTPM School, SN Puram
  • Railway Grounds-2
  • Swaraj Maidan (PWD Grounds)
  • Siddhartha Degree College
  • Andhra Loyola College Grounds
  • Bishop Grassi High School
  • Potti Sriramulu Junior College
  • Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala
  • Vajra Grounds (A1 Convention)
  • IGMC Stadium
  • SRR and CVR College
  • Deaf and Dumb School            
  • (Gunadala to Nunna Road)
  • Payakapuram, MK Baig School
  • Basavapunnaiah Stadium

Patamata

  • APIIC Colony, Nirmala Convent
  • NSM Public School
  • Maris Stella College
  • Siddhartha Engineering College      
  • Yanamalakuduru panchayat
  • Krishnaveni School, NTR Circle
Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rythu bazar Vijayawada rythu bazar Vijayawada coronavirus Coronavirus Social distancing
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp