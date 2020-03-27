Rythu Bazaars set up at 28 places in Vijayawada for social distancing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With one more suspected COVID-19 case reported in the city on Wednesday, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has increased the number of Rythu Bazars to 28, including the five that are already functioning, to prevent congregation of people at a place and ensure social distancing.

These Rythu Bazaars will be run from 6 am to 1 pm in the respective localities. On Thursday, the VMC officials, along with police, strengthened vigil at Rythu Bazaars and allowed the public to stand in separate boxes with a distance of 1 metre earmarked for them to purchase vegetables and other essential commodities thus ensuring social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Through the public address system, the VMC officials at regular intervals are requesting the public thonging the Rythu Bazaars to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus at bay.

Meanwhile, the marketing department has instructed the estate officers of Rythu Bazaars to ensure that traders sell vegetables at fixed prices to prevent fleecing of consumers. The price list of vegetables should be displayed at the stalls in Rythu Bazaars from Friday to ensure transparency and prevent sellers from charging more from consumers.

Rythu Bazaars in city

Babburi Grounds, Bhavanipuram

RTC bus depot, Vidyadharapuram

Lorry Stand

Gollapudi High School

Kedareswarapet

KBN College

Gandhiji Municipal High School

Ghantasala Music College

Gymkhana Grounds

AKTPM School, SN Puram

Railway Grounds-2

Swaraj Maidan (PWD Grounds)

Siddhartha Degree College

Andhra Loyola College Grounds

Bishop Grassi High School

Potti Sriramulu Junior College

Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala

Vajra Grounds (A1 Convention)

IGMC Stadium

SRR and CVR College

Deaf and Dumb School

(Gunadala to Nunna Road)

Payakapuram, MK Baig School

Basavapunnaiah Stadium

Patamata