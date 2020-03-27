STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada government general hospital a COVID-19 special now

GGH patients shifted to Guntur government hospital; special hospital to cover Krishna, Guntur districts.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By Ritika Arun Vaishalli
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada was made COVID-19 special hospital from Wednesday.“The entire hospital will now focus only on coronavirus patients and suspect cases. All the affected and symptomatic patients from Krishna and Guntur districts are being admitted to the hospital,” said isolation ward incharge Bhanu Naik on Thursday.

The patients who were admitted to the GGH were shifted to Guntur GGH. Several health experts across the globe have stated that hospitals are the potential centres for transmission of coronavirus and adequate measures should be taken in all hospitals where COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted.

When asked about the COVID-19 preventive measures taken at the GGH, Naik said, “Primarily no one, not even the patient’s family members, except the medical staff treating the patient are allowed into the isolation ward. Also, doctors who are treating the patient, are completely dedicated to that case. They do not treat another patient.”

There are four pulmonologists each working in shifts to treat the patients. Also, since the hospital is now completely dedicated to  COVID-19 cases only, other doctors have also joined the treatment.” Separate wash basins and sanitisers have been kept in the ward for the staff. The ward is cleaned four times a day by the staff, who wear gloves and masks, he added.

Also, the body temperature of the medical staff is checked every day before the start of their shift and after the end.

“This apart as the hospital is now only for coronavirus patients, each patient is treated in a separate room. Each of the medical staff -- whether doctor, nurse or ward boy -- who treats the patient wear the personal protective equipment (PPE) while attending the case,” said Naik.

Also, ambulances used to bring the patients will be sanitised soon after the patient is admitted to hospital, he added.

The government hospital currently has 50 PPE kits, which include N95 mask, full-body apron, glasses to cover eyes, hand gloves and footwear. “Everyday the doctors change their gear and discard the used one,” he added. “We cannot disclose the number of ventilators. But there are sufficient number of ventilators for use,” he said.

While those treating the patient are wearing safety gear, many other staff members were seen without the mask in the hospital due to shortage. “It is not compulsory to wear a mask. Those who do not even come near to the isolation ward need not to wear a mask. Yes, but all the staff has been told to wash hands at least every half an hour or after attending every patient,” said Naik.

Though he could not mention the exact number, he said that more number of sanitiser bottles were made available at the hospital. Separate sanitiser  bottles were made available to the medical staff and others, he said.

