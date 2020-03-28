STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apartments in Vijayawada stop entry of outsiders

According to civic officials, the city is home to around 500 apartments, where the associations and committees have begun stocking essential commodities in bulk.

Published: 28th March 2020 10:28 AM

Road leading to Gayatri Nagar in Vijayawada is completely blocked after the detection of second positive case on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With three cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the city till Thursday, residents have become conscious of the need to be careful. As such, residential welfare associations and apartment committees across the city have formulated a set of guidelines and restricted the entry of outsiders, including of those who supply essential commodities. According to civic officials, the city is home to around 500 apartments, where the associations and committees have begun stocking essential commodities in bulk.

For instance, Indira Enclave, one of the largest apartment complexes in the city, at Ayodhya Nagar has formulated a set of guidelines, including the dos and don’ts, for its inhabitants in the wake of the contagion.

 “We have decided to restrict the entry of outsiders, including servants and those supplying essential commodities such as milk, water, LPG cylinders and newspapers,” Indira Enclave Owners Association secretary M Sarath told TNIE on Friday.Elaborating further, he said the elevator facility in the complex has been partially stopped so as to encourage the residents to stay indoors.

When asked how the association was managing to procure the essential commodities, Sarath said the residents were requested to consume the water supplied by the municipal corporation after boiling it. Also, one of the flat owners supplied milk as he owned a dairy parlour, he added. The security guards were given hand sanitisers, which the residents should use before entering the premises.

Similar restrictions were in place at Gummadi Towers in Bhavanipuram, which has around 80 flats. ‘’We have closed the common entrance and asked the flat owners and tenants not to allow their children to play in the cellar and in the common area,” said V Suresh, the complex president. Adding, he said the residents were also requested to skip the morning and evening walks in the common lawn area and practice social distancing.



