Emergency services open in all hospitals; outpatient services temporarily suspended

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The countrywide lockdown has impacted the health services as hospitals have been asked to temporarily stop the outpatient service. The move made several—such as pregnant women, patients undergoing dialysis and those suffering from diabetes—a worried lot as they need regular checkups.

However, there is no need to panic as emergency services and cases where medical attention is unavoidable are allowed. “If an emergency case, such as an accident or a sexual offence, comes to a hospital, the patient, who needs immediate attention, would not be denied treatment. Treatments that cannot be avoided are being provided by all hospitals, be it government or private,” said Dr Asha, who works for a private hospital.

G Sunitha, an expecting mother, said: “I was worried as to how will I get my regular checkups done. However, there is no place for such fears as health services are still available. I would suggest that the family members check with the nearest sonography centres beforehand. Even though the doctors or consultants may not meet the patient in person, but consultation over calls is possible after one gets the sonography report and shares them with the doctor concerned.”

Meanwhile, the private hospitals have kept their OP wards open for emergency consultations. “Most of our patients have orthopedic disorders. Their condition is not such that they can be admitted to the hospital as the treatment is a slow and lengthy process. However, we have identified those patients who need daily assistance and asked them to come to the hospital twice or thrice a week. The quality of treatment has not been compromised with,” said another doctor. Also, experts have suggested that the diabetes patients buy equipment needed to manage the disease so as to avoid going to the hospitals.

“People with diabetes can use the machines and communicate the results to their doctors over phone. They need not come to the hospital,” said Dr. Madhusudan, a diabetician, and added such patients were highly prone to the virus if they did not take proper care.

DIAL 108

It may be noted that the ambulance services are working as usual. However, the 108 service should be used only for cases other than those related to coronavirus.