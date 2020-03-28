Keep track of every foreign returnee: Krishna Collector to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials concerned to gather details of every foreign returnee and thoroughly monitor them.

Speaking at a meeting with officials of the Health, Revenue and Panchayat Raj Departments through video conference at his camp office here on Friday, Imtiaz said around 60 per cent of such persons in the district were in Vijayawada and its suburban areas.

“We request all those who returned from abroad to stay in home isolation under the supervision of health officials. Special officers have been appointed at mandals and wards to monitor the sanitation. A massive campaign is being undertaken to educate the public about the importance of social distancing and other precautionary measures in the wake of the novel coronavirus,” he added.

Meanwhile, joint collector K Madhavi Latha directed civil supplies officials to ensure that the white ration card holders receive the essential commodities under the Public Distribution System (PDS) on March 29.