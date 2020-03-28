TNIE impact: Vijayawada civic body rehabilitates 1000 homeless destitutes

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to a report published in these columns on the plight of migrant workers and street dwellers due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has identified around 1,000 homeless poor and street dwellers in the city and shifted them to a rehabilitation centre.

“The special teams constituted by the VMC have identified around 1,000 homeless poor and destitutes staying near Krishnaveni and Padmavathi Ghats, Sitammavari Padalu and Rajiv Gandhi Park and shifted them to the rehabilitation centre set up at APSRM High School in Krishna Lanka,” VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh told TNIE on Friday.

Elaborating further, the VMC chief said that food has been arranged at the rehabilitation centre for the homeless poor and street dwellers after their enrolment. Instructions have also been given to the officials concerned to set up another rehabilitation centre at Sundaramma High School in One Town for migrant workers and street dwellers, he said, adding that steps are also being taken to identify a few more schools and function halls in the city for converting them into rehabilitation centres to accommodate the remaining homeless poor and destitutes.

Explaining the reason for delay in supply of protective gear like masks and gloves to the garbage vehicle drivers and horticulture staff, Venkatesh said that masks are not readily available in the market due to heavy demand in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus.“We have procured 10,000 masks from the SHGs and distributed them to the sanitation staff,” the VMC chief said.

Rehabilitation

APSRMCH School, Krishna Lanka - Assistant City Planner and Special Officer E Balaji, No 7032906673

PSMGH School, One Town - VAS and Special Officer A Ravi Chand, No 9676592111