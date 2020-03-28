Vijayawada police chief inspects hypermarkets to check prices of essential commodities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday conducted a ground-level inspection to take stock of the prices of essential commodities available at hyper markets in the city.

Tirumala Rao, accompanied by DCP-I (Law and Order) Harshavardhan Raju, initially inspected Spencers hypermart near Ring Road and interacted with the public and asked whether the essential commodities were being sold at MRP.

“We are requesting the public thronging the Rythu Bazaars and hypermarkets to purchase essential commodities to maintain social distancing so as to prevent the spread of covid-19,” Rao said, adding that stern action would be taken against those violating the MRP.

Commenting on the public movement on the streets during the lockdown period, the commissioner asked the public to purchase the essential commodities and vegetables from 6 am to 1 pm and carry their identity proofs and extend support to the police personnel exercising their duties during the public health emergency.

The persons who had returned from foreign countries, must isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days, he said and urged the public to inform the police about any individual, who had returned from abroad and was staying in their localities.

Later, the police commissioner inspected the Rythu Bazaar at APIIC colony and underscored the need of social distancing.At Benz circle, Rao distributed food and drinking water, arranged by volunteer organisations and NGOs, to the sanitation staff and street dwellers.