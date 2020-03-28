STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada police chief inspects hypermarkets to check prices of essential commodities

City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday conducted a ground-level inspection to take stock of the prices of essential commodities available at hyper markets in the city.

Published: 28th March 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspecting a supermarket in Vijayawada

CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspecting a supermarket in Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday conducted a ground-level inspection to take stock of the prices of essential commodities available at hyper markets in the city.

Tirumala Rao, accompanied by DCP-I (Law and Order) Harshavardhan Raju, initially inspected Spencers hypermart near Ring Road and interacted with the public and asked whether the essential commodities were being sold at MRP.

“We are requesting the public thronging the Rythu Bazaars and hypermarkets to purchase essential commodities to maintain social distancing so as to prevent the spread of covid-19,” Rao said, adding that stern action would be taken against those violating the MRP.

Commenting on the public movement on the streets during the lockdown period, the commissioner asked the public to purchase the essential commodities and vegetables from 6 am to 1 pm and carry their identity proofs and extend support to the police personnel exercising their duties during the public health emergency.

The persons who had returned from foreign countries, must isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days, he said and urged the public to inform the police about any individual, who had returned from abroad and was staying in their localities.

Later, the police commissioner inspected the Rythu Bazaar at APIIC colony and underscored the need of social distancing.At Benz circle, Rao distributed food and drinking water, arranged by volunteer organisations and NGOs, to the sanitation staff and street dwellers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Vijayawada police commissioner
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp