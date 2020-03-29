STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Door-to-door survey launched

Wards under these localities were declared containment zones and checkpost were arranged to prevent the entry of outsiders.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As part of its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Saturday launched a door-to-door survey with the help of ward volunteers across its 64 divisions in the city. Speaking to mediapersons at VMC office here, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed all the residents to provide necessary information to the ward volunteers. 

He said all foreign returnees in the city were kept under home isolation right from the day of their arrival. Special teams, including ward volunteers, were constituted to create awareness about home isolation to prevent the spread of epidemic, he said. So far, three positive cases were reported in the city at One Town, Gayatri Nagar and Ayodhya Nagar areas. Wards under these localities were declared containment zones and checkpost were arranged to prevent the entry of outsiders.

Apart from that, top priority was accorded to spraying disinfectants and sodium hypochlorite at every doorstep, bus stops, public toilets and vacant lands at regular intervals, Venkatesh said, adding that all volunteers were provided with face masks and hand sanitisers and other facilities like drinking water and food. Elaborating further, the civic body urged the residents to inform the volunteers if they or any of their family members have any symptoms related to cold, cough and fever. Home under quarantine stickers were pasted on the houses where people returned from abroad were staying, the commissioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp