Door-to-door survey launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Saturday launched a door-to-door survey with the help of ward volunteers across its 64 divisions in the city. Speaking to mediapersons at VMC office here, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed all the residents to provide necessary information to the ward volunteers.

He said all foreign returnees in the city were kept under home isolation right from the day of their arrival. Special teams, including ward volunteers, were constituted to create awareness about home isolation to prevent the spread of epidemic, he said. So far, three positive cases were reported in the city at One Town, Gayatri Nagar and Ayodhya Nagar areas. Wards under these localities were declared containment zones and checkpost were arranged to prevent the entry of outsiders.

Apart from that, top priority was accorded to spraying disinfectants and sodium hypochlorite at every doorstep, bus stops, public toilets and vacant lands at regular intervals, Venkatesh said, adding that all volunteers were provided with face masks and hand sanitisers and other facilities like drinking water and food. Elaborating further, the civic body urged the residents to inform the volunteers if they or any of their family members have any symptoms related to cold, cough and fever. Home under quarantine stickers were pasted on the houses where people returned from abroad were staying, the commissioner said.