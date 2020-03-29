Foreign returnees who don’t report will face the music: DGP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Saturday warned of stern action against those who returned from foreign countries and did not report about their arrival at their native places.

Speaking to reporters after taking stock of the lockdown situation at Benz Circle in Vijayawada, the DGP said a strict vigil was kept on the foreign returnees.

“We are asking them to report and get medical attention for their own and family’s sake,’’ Sawang said and added that police will take stern action against those who do not follow the self isolation protocol as prescribed by the authorities. The DGP said several people have returned from foreign countries. “To keep a tab on them, we have developed a mobile App,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Sawang justified the incident in which an youngster was thrashed by the police in West Godavari district. “We got complaints from the locals that the person in question was violating isolation norms and moving around the village freely, posing danger to others. He was resorting to dadagiri and our policemen too have tried to convince him thrice.

Only after that, to ensure that he stays indoors, police resorted to such an act,’’ he said and added that several people have complimented the police for the action. “We are also human beings and are working under stress. Our people are working without even proper protection equipment. At some places, people are very non-cooperative and attacking our men.

We can’t control the situation with goodness all the time,’’ he said. The DGP went on to add that in other countries, law enforcement will be much more stringent in the times of national medical emergency. To a question on whether Central forces will be called in, he said he does not foresee such a situation as the people of AP will rise to the occasion and maintain self discipline. In the coming days, the administration is making all efforts to see that essential commodities are made easily available at their doorstep.