Governor wants youth to create awareness
Published: 29th March 2020
VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan has asked students to play key role in bringing awareness among people on community distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said students can bring awareness among lakhs of people. The governor on Saturday said students should maintain community distancing among themselves and at the same time bring awareness among their family members and other sections of society to prevent spread of coronavirus.