Govt announces prices for aqua products for export

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide support to aqua farmers during covid-19 lockdown, the State government has fixed prices for the sale of aqua and marine products. Fisheries and animal husbandry minister Mopidevi Venkataramana warned that stern action, including suspension of licences and criminal proceedings, would be initiated against merchant exporters and middlemen if they try to purchase aqua products from farmers at lower prices than those announced.

“Perhaps, we are the first State in the country to announce fixed rates for purchase of shrimps and other products. The prices will be in force from Saturday till April 14. If any middleman or merchant exporter exploits farmers into selling their produce at lower costs, we will take strict action including cancelling their licence and initiate criminal proceedings,” minister Mopidevi Venkataramana maintained.