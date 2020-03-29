STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt not to reduce lockdown relaxation hours as of now 

CM makes it clear that only those who are willing to be quarantined must be allowed entry into State, directs officials to provide food, shelter to stranded workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed officials not to reduce lockdown relaxation hours until and unless rythu bazaars and outlets selling essential commodities are streamlined in such a way that everything is easily accessible to the people. The Chief Minister’s advice came at a review meeting on preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus he chaired with Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and other officials.

The Chief Secretary explained to the Chief Minister how decisions taken by the government to effectively implement the lockdown were being carried out and during the discussion, several officials felt the need to reduce the relaxation hours. Currently, people are allowed to go out and buy essential commodities and groceries between 6 am and 1 pm. However, as scores of people are coming out, without observing social distancing at several places, they opined that it was better to tighten the lockdown relaxation hours.

Nonetheless, the CM observed that reducing the timings without putting in place a system wherein all essentials could be easily accessible would be counter-productive. Taking note of migrant workers coming to the State and getting stranded on the borders, the Chief Minister made it clear that only those who are willing to be quarantined for 14 days must be allowed.

“Take care of them properly, provide food and accommodation. Wherever they are housed, one resident officer be appointed at such camps to ensure all arrangements are made properly,” he said and suggested that an IAS officer be entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the needs of Andhra workers stranded in other States.

“There has been criticism that our migrant workers are not being taken care of. Coordinate with collectors of border districts in other States. Ensure quarantine facilities in Kalyana Mandapams and hotels located near the State borders. An officer could be deputed for this purpose,” he stressed. The CM also sought to know the status of the Statewide survey underway to map the health of all people. He directed the officials to supply protective gear for volunteers, and field staff conducting the survey. The CM suggested that retired doctors, who want to volunteer their services, must be encouraged. Stating that he was getting reports that police are stopping vehicles carrying essential commodities, the Chief Minister directed the DGP to look into it.

