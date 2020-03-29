Hosp staffer dismissed for dereliction of duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz on Saturday dismissed an outsourcing employee of Machilipatnam Government General Hospital for dereliction of duty. In a statement issued here, Imtiaz said the woman employee was working as an medical assistant in the hospital. Despite knowing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, she failed to inform officials concerned about her husband, who had returned from abroad and didn’t stay in home isolation, he said.

The collector directed the hospital authorities to dismiss the outsourcing employee, considering her action as a serious offence. He also urged people and authorities to be responsible citizens and inform about person’s who have returned from abroad after February 20. All foreign returnees should stay in home isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Imtiaz said.