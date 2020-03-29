STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Hosp staffer dismissed for dereliction of duty

Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz on Saturday dismissed an outsourcing employee of Machilipatnam Government General Hospital for dereliction of duty. 

Published: 29th March 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz on Saturday dismissed an outsourcing employee of Machilipatnam Government General Hospital for dereliction of duty.  In a statement issued here, Imtiaz said the woman employee was working as an medical assistant in the hospital. Despite knowing the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, she failed to inform officials concerned about her husband, who had returned from abroad and didn’t stay in home isolation, he said.

The collector directed the hospital authorities to dismiss the outsourcing employee, considering her action as a serious offence. He also urged people and authorities to be responsible citizens and inform about person’s who have returned from abroad after February 20. All foreign returnees should stay in home isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Imtiaz said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp